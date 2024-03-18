A two-day all-in-one medical mission and outreach activity was delivered to the residents of Barangay Campong Ulay in Rizal and Brgy. Samariñana in Brooke’s Point in the southern part of Palawan.

The 3rd Marine Brigade (3MBde), led by Brigadier General Antonio Mangoroban Jr., spearheaded the mission on March 16-17 with Marine Battalion Landing Team-7, in close partnership with Lingkod Timog Foundation, Philippine Marine Corps Foundation Inc. headed by retired Lt. Gen. Juancho Sabban, and Estrella Foundation Inc.

Mangoroban expressed gratitude for the partnership with Lingkod Timog Foundation and other stakeholders, emphasizing the vital role of collaborative efforts in tackling urgent social issues.

“Our collaboration exemplifies our shared commitment to serving those in need and making a tangible difference in the lives of Palaweños,” he said.

Partners in the medical mission and outreach program take a moment for a photo. (Photo courtesy of 3MBde)

3MBde provided basic health services to the locals, such as free medical consultations from various medical professionals (OB-Gyne, Pediatric, and General Medicine); dental services from Western Command Dental Dispensary, and free haircut, and circumcision.

In addition to providing medical assistance, the outreach activity also offered support through a range of community engagement initiatives. These encompassed food distribution, parlor games, book donations, and the provision of slippers, toys, and medicines. Such diverse efforts underscore a holistic approach to community development and well-being.

3MBde said it was not only aimed at providing basic health services, but also to establish good rapport but also serves as a catalyst in encouraging different sectors of society to participate in sustaining our Geographically Isolated and Disadvantaged Areas (GIDAs) and CSP Cleared Barangays.

The activity was made possible through the efforts of the following partners in nation-building: Western Command, Marine Battalion Landing Team-3, 18th Special Forces Company, 83rd Marine Battalion Reserve, Dr. Jose P. Rizal, Brooke’s Point, Pontifical And Royal University of Sto. Tomas, Kinabuchs Grill and Bar, McDonalds, Go Share, Jabb Box Order Supplies Trading, Mega Sardines, and Samahang Itinatag Bilang Aktibong Tagapagbantay (SIBAT)