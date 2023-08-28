The 3rd Marine Brigade hosted a gun safety and familiarization, and a funshoot for members of the Western Command Defense Press Corps (WDPC) at the Montible Firing Range of the Iwahig Prison and Penal Farm in Barangay Montible last Saturday, August 26.

The gun safety briefing was facilitated by Capt. Jerby Alparaz.

After the gun safety briefing, each member of WDPC had the chance to fire a .45 caliber pistol and an M-4 rifle.

3MBde commander Brigadier General Antonio Mangoroban Jr. and Naval Forces West commander Commodore Allan Javier were present during the activity and presented certificates and tokens to participants.

The fun shoot is a regular activity by the Western Command to foster camaraderie among members of WDPC and the military unit in Palawan.