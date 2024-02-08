Thirty-one scholars completed the Housekeeping NC II course through the SPS Alay sa Kabataan program at the Northern Palawan Technological Institute, Inc. in El Nido on January 31, the information office of the provincial government reported Wednesday.

The Provincial Information Office (PIO) said these scholars underwent 55 days of training, equivalent to 436 hours, to fulfill the Housekeeping NC II course requirements accredited by the Technical Education and Skills Development Authority (TESDA).

Governor Dennis Socrates supported the scholarship grant with the aim of assisting out-of-school youth (OSY) and those unable to enroll in college courses, empowering young Palaweños by providing them with education and training opportunities for a brighter future.

The information office said SPS Alay sa Kabataan Program Manager Maria Victoria Baaco explained that the beneficiaries are from five barangays in El Nido, including Barotuan, Bucana, Villapaz, Teneguiban, and Pasadeña.

Each scholar received a total grant of ₱26,347, covering the assessment fee, training cost, and a training support fund of ₱160 per day, totaling ₱8,800 for the 55-day training period.

Scholars were provided with a uniform polo shirt, a starter kit, and other essentials to aid them as they begin their careers.

The scholarship grant aligns with Provincial Ordinance No. 3164-A series of 2023, signed by Governor Socrates on May 03, 2023, prescribing comprehensive guidelines for the grant of education financial assistance under the SPS Alay sa Kabataan Scholarship Program.