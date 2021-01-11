3 weather systems affecting the country

Weather specialist Meno Mendoza of the Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said the northeast monsoon or amihan is affecting the Luzon area while the tail-end of a frontal system is bringing thunderstorms in the Visayas area. The ITCZ, on the other hand, is bringing small low-pressure areas in Mindanao.

There are currently three weather systems that are affecting the country, namely northeast monsoon, the tail-end of a frontal system, and an Intertropical Convergence Zone (ITCZ).

“Patuloy pa rin nakakaaepkto ang northeast monsoon sa buong Luzon kaya itong malamig na hangin sa mainland China ang nagdadala ng malamig na hangin sa ating bansa na nagdadala rin ng mahihinang pag-ulan,” he said.

“Meron pa rin tayong isang weather system na Intertropical Convergence Zone, ito naman yong lugar na nagsasanib yong hangin mula sa northern hemisphere at gayon na rin sa southern hemisphere. Dahil may kalamigan ang hangin sa northern hemisphere at medyo may kainitan sa southern hemisphere,” he added.

The tail-end of a frontal system is the interaction of the cold wind due to the northeast monsoon and the warm wind from the Pacific Ocean.

The Kalayaan Island and Puerto Princesa city will experience a temperature level from 25 to 28 degrees Celsius throughout the day. The low-temperature level is due to the intensity of the northeast monsoon prevailing in the country.

PAGASA also raised a gale warning over seaboards of northern Luzon; seaboards of Central Luzon; eastern and western seaboard of Southern Luzon; and the eastern seaboard of Visayas.

Fisherfolks and sea transportations are advised not to sail over the mentioned seaboards as the sea condition will be rough to very rough.

