Police authorities apprehended three persons wanted for various crimes in a law enforcement sweep in Palawan on Valentine’s Day, February 14.

Palawan’s topmost wanted person, alias “Rosedil,” 53, was arrested in Brgy. Malaking Ilog, Balabac, on a charge of qualified statutory rape. The arrest was conducted by joint personnel from Balabac Municipal Police Station, Palawan PPO PIU, PIT Palawan RIU 4B, based on a warrant issued by the Regional Trial Court in Brooke’s Point, Palawan.

An alias “Peter,” 53, the second most wanted person in Coron, was apprehended in Brgy. Poblacion 3, for lascivious conduct under Article 336 of the RPC in relation to Section 5 (B), Article III of Republic Act No. 7610 and Republic Act No. 11648. Arresting elements included the Coron Municipal Police Station, Palawan PPO PIU, 2nd SOU Maritime Group Coron Detachment, CIT Palawan RID 4B, and 2nd Provincial Mobile Force Company.

In another operation, alias “Geronimo,” 61, was arrested in Brgy. San Jose, Puerto Princesa City, by joint personnel of Puerto Princesa City Mobile Force Company and Police Station 1 for Acts of Violence under section 5(1) of Republic Act 9262.