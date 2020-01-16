3 ‘Balay Silangan’ for drug offenders inaugurated

The shelters were built in a bid to reform drug surrenderees back into mainstream society as self-sufficient and law-abiding individuals,

Three temporary shelters built under the community-based reformation program of the Philippine Drug Enforcement Authority (PDEA) to rehabilitate surrendered drug personalities have been inaugurated and turned over to three municipalities in Palawan.

Called “Balay Silangan,” the facilities were inaugurated and opened on January 9 and 10 in the towns of Brooke’s Point, Rizal, and Narra in southern Palawan.

The shelters were built in a bid to reform drug surrenderees back into mainstream society as self-sufficient and law-abiding individuals, said earlier by Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Council (PADAC) program manager Richcristopher Magbanua.

“Lahat ng mga surrenderees [sa ibang munisipyo] ay puwede pa dito,” he said.

Surrenderees from neighboring towns can also seek shelter from the Balay Silangan and submit themselves voluntarily for rehabilitation.

The temporary shelters are in addition to the two that were opened last year in Quezon and Roxas towns.

The project was inaugurated by representatives from the PDEA, Provincial Anti-Drug Abuse Program (PADAP), Philippine National Police (PNP), and local government units.

