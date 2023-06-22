The 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) participated in two separate tree planting activities in Roxas and Coron towns as part of their commitment to local communities and government agencies for environmental conservation and restoration.

On June 20, the unit participated in the “Mangrove Tree Planting Activity” held in Barangay San Nicolas, Roxas.

The initiative was organized by the municipal government of Roxas as part of the Municipal Arbor Day and Philippine Environment Month celebrations.

Around 2,000 mangrove propagules were planted by the local government and its stakeholders and partners.

The following day, June 21, the 2nd Palawan PMFC joined forces with the PNP SAF 103rd Special Action Company for a tree planting activity in Barangay Bintuan, Coron. This endeavor saw the participation of over 100 Narra trees planted by various organizations, including the Coron MPS, PNP Maritime Group, BFP, PCG, PN Reservist, DENR, CENRO, and Guardians GPII, to contribute to the restoration of the local ecosystem.

According to the 2nd PMFC, both initiatives shared a common goal to promote environmental care and maintain the verdant beauty of Palawan.

The 2nd Palawan PMFC expressed gratitude for the strengthened partnerships and collective effort among agencies committed to tree planting and nurturing for the benefit of future generations.