The 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) conducted a 2-day Barangay Peacekeeping Action Team (BPAT) Training from June 20 to 21 in Brgy. Magara, Roxas.

During the training, participants received lectures and engaged in various activities covering topics such as the role of BPAT as a PNP Advocacy Support Group, duties, responsibilities, and conduct of BPAT, relevant laws including the Comprehensive Dangerous Drugs Act of 2002, and the Anti-Violence Against Women and their Children Act of 2004.

Personnel from the 2nd PMFC also conducted lectures about basic intelligence, the Barangay Intelligence Network, crime scene preservation, radio communication, police drills and ceremonies, self-defense techniques, first aid, patrol operations, and disaster relief and rescue operations. Practical exercises, including night outpost duty and foot patrolling, further enhanced their skills.

This training was conducted as part of the Retooled Community Support Program and the Revitalized Serbisyong Pulis sa Barangay, aligning with the 5-Focused Agenda of the Philippine National Police chief, P/Gen. Benjamin Acorda, Jr.