The 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company has constructed a bamboo bridge as part of the 3-Day Retooled Community Support Program (RCSP) and Police Service in Barangay Bagong Bayan, Roxas, Palawan.

The police unit stated that the dialogue they held with the barangay officials and residents of Bagong Bayan revealed the urgent need to replace the bridge destroyed by Typhoon Odette.

The destroyed infrastructure inconvenienced approximately 23 families, particularly students who had to resort to makeshift boats or containers to cross.

The police force also emphasized the collaborative effort of government and non-government agencies to help the community.

“Tunay nga na walang imposible kapag ang lahat ay magmamalasakit, nagkakaisa at nagtutulungan, magagawa natin ang ating minimithing pagtulong para sa ating kapwa lalo na sa mga higit na nangangailangan,” 2nd PMFC chief P/Lt.Col. Mhardie Azares said.

He said the project is also part of the unit’s best practice, “Kalingang 2nd Palawan PMFC, Walang Imposible,” highlighting the commitment of the police force to extend care to the community through meaningful projects, especially in remote areas.