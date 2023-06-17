The 3rd Platoon of the 2nd Palawan Provincial Mobile Force Company (PMFC) spearheaded a coastal clean-up drive in Sitio Barongbong, Barangay Port Barton, San Vicente on Friday, June 16.

Led by platoon leader P/Lt. Dirk Chadwick Mabasa and force commander P/Lt. Col. Mhardie Azares, the initiative aimed to promote environmental cleanliness and community engagement.

During the activity, residents, teachers, and students of Barongbong Elementary School joined forces to rid the coastline of various types of waste.

Plastic items, bottles, worn-out clothes, and pieces of wood were among the items successfully collected and properly disposed of.

According to the 2nd PMFC, the coastal clean-up drive is part of the unit’s regular environmental initiative, aligning with the core value of the Philippine National Police (PNP) as “Police for the Environment.”