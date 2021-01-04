2020 leaves with eight COVID-19 positive cases added

All the eight new cases are from Puerto Princesa City, with one local transmission case and seven imported cases. City health officials recorded three new cases on Tuesday, four cases Wednesday, and one on Friday.

The last week of the year 2020 (December 28-January 2) closed with a total of eight added COVID-19 cases in Palawan, along with seven recoveries.

All the eight new cases are from Puerto Princesa City, with one local transmission case and seven imported cases. City health officials recorded three new cases on Tuesday, four cases Wednesday, and one on Friday.

For recoveries, two in Puerto Princesa and one in Brooke’s point were recorded Tuesday. On Wednesday, Taytay and Narra recorded one recovery each. On Thursday, Cuyo town recorded one recovery. Lastly, one recovery was recorded on Friday.

Palawan ended with a total of 829 recorded cases in 2020 from March to December, according to the Palawan Disaster Risk Reduction Management’s (PDRRMO) situational report dated January 1. Three active cases remain in the province as of Sunday (January 3). Towns Coron, Culion, and Agutaya have one active case each remaining. The province has recorded four deaths in the municipalities due to COVID-19.

Meanwhile, Puerto Princesa City ended 2020 with a total of 156 total recorded cases, with only one death, recorded from March to December 2020. There are currently 18 active cases left, according to the City Information Office’s (CIO) tally by January 3.