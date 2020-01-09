2020 fashion color is ‘classic blue’

For over 20 years, Pantone’s Color of the Year has influenced product development and purchasing decisions in multiple industries, including fashion, home furnishings, and industrial design, as well as product packaging and graphic design.

Pantone announced the 2020 Color of the Year – and it’s “Classic Blue”. As we start a new decade, the color represents the boundless future and looking into what lies ahead.

Instilling calm, confidence, and connection, this classic and enduring blue hue highlights our desire for a dependable and stable foundation on which to build as we cross the threshold into a new era, according to Pantone Color Institute.

Still don’t have Classic Blue clothes and accessories that fit your fashion style? Check out our Classic Blue style guide to know how you can add these into your wardrobe ASAP!

Parka

This reversible parka from Uniqlo gives you two colors for the price of one. Get the navy/gray option so you can switch it up and tweak your outfit for a new #ootd every time.

Sunnies

Start the year in fashionable style with these blue-colored specs from Sunnies. See what 2020 has to offer in a different hue.

Shoes

Step up your game and be ready to chase after your dreams with these comfortable kicks from Skechers and Milanos. You better be prepared to speed things up with all the opportunities coming this 2020.

Bag

Be prepared with all the trips this year — planned or spontaneous. Whether it’s a local destination or out of the country, this backpack can carry your stuff (and memorable experiences!) with you.

Watch

Don’t miss out on all the fun and excitement this year has in store. Grab yourself a new watch at SM Accessories to make the most out of the start of this wonderful decade.

Socks

Ready for all the adventures that this 2020 has for you? Not until you have these comfortable socks from Macbeth.

Ladies Fashion

Always make a good impression with everyone you will meet. Keep it plain and let your personality shine through with these blue top choices from Coco Cabana at The SM Store.

Men’s Fashion

Class it up with the polo shirt from Baleno that is perfect for any and every occasion you’ll get invited to this 2020 or hit that fitness target with a dry fit shirt from Surplus.

We’ve got you covered in Classic Blue – from head to toe! From blue shoes to blue sunglasses, and fun color combinations for blue clothes, be in style with the Pantone Color of the Year. Cop these blue outfits and accessories and get a fresh new look this 2020.

