2 suspects in attempted murder of Vietnamese national in Narra arrested

Two of the four suspects in the attempted murder of a Vietnamese businessman in Narra have been arrested by operatives of the Criminal Investigation and Detection Group (CIDG) in Barangay Isumbo, Narra.

PEMSgt. Henry Castroverde of the CIDG in Palawan said they arrested on December 10 suspects Omar Risham Sabtal and Wanhar Hanapi in their homes in Isumbo for the attempted murder of lobster buyer Sonny San Le and his driver Bryan Villarin.

Le was shot inside his vehicle on August 5 along the national road in Sitio Palo-Palo, Brgy. Burirao, Narra. He sustained gunshot wounds in the head, abdomen, and arm, while Villarin had two wounds on his head, according to P/Maj. Romerico Remo, then the chief of police of Narra.

“Ang naaresto namin si Omar Risham Sabtal, married, nagta-trabaho sa isang school, at saka si Wanhar Hanapi, wala ito siyang trabaho. Una lang kaming nakakuha ng warrants of arrest, attempted murder ang kaso. Tinatrabaho na namin,” Castroverde said Friday.

Remo, who was also interviewed by Palawan News, said police operatives are still looking for two other suspects involved in the case.

He said one of the angles they are investigating was that the crime was perpetrated due to lobster business rivalry.

“Tinuro ng mga witness. Business rival niya, kasi itong si Lee Lobster buyer ito. Sa information namin, yong isa sa boss nila (mga suspek) ay namimili din ng lobster,” said Remo.