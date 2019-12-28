2 dead, 1 injured in Tagburos accident

A case of reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide, physical injuries and damage to property is set to be filed against dela Cruz.

A father and his 14-year old son died while another was severely injured when the motorcycle they were riding on was hit by a wayward passenger van at the national highway in Barangay Tagburos on Thursday.

The police identified the fatalities as David Cortez Reyes, 35 and Keinjie Onseguep Reyes, 14. Wounded and with severe injuries was the victim’s 9-year old son Jaztin Dave Reyes.

The police identified the van’s driver as Jude Bentuco Dela Cruz, 24 from Barangay Tinitian, Roxas.

P/Major Lorence Bataller, Station Commander of Police Station 1 said that Dela Cruz was driving a Toyota Grandia towards the city when he lost control of his vehicle and hit the motorcycle head on.

“Allegedly, ayon sa mga witnesses natin, ang driver ng van ay matulin ang pagtakbo, despite sa weather natin kahapon, ‘yong kalsada basa pa, at nakadagdag pa doon, sabi ng mga witnesses natin ay may kausap pa sa cellphone,” he said.

A case of reckless imprudence resulting to multiple homicide, physical injuries and damage to property is set to be filed against dela Cruz.

