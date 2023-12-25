Members of the Philippine Army’s special forces stationed in Palawan, along with their partners, recently organized a familiarization activity for 49 Tau’t Batu students from a tribal learning center located in the Rizal municipality.

1Lt. John Michael Andales, civil military operations officer of the 18th Special Forces Company, Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), stated on Sunday that the initiative aimed to provide Alternative Learning System (ALS) students from the Tribal Peace Formation & Learning Center in Sitio Ubudon, Barangay Ransang, Rizal town, located in the southern part of the province, with an opportunity to explore and experience life in Puerto Princesa City, along with their parents.

In the activity they call the “Tau’t Batu Year End Party,” the TOG-7, TOW WEST PAF, 408CDC, RESCOM, PA, and several benevolent partners such as Jollibee, PAFCPIC Palawan, AFPSLAI, SULADS Philippines, CCTW, Helping Hands Rizal, Siblings Café, Le Dessert, and many others collaborated to organize the event that happened from December 22 to 24.

The program commenced with an initial visit and a short guided tour at the Palawan Agricultural Center, where attendees gained insights into poultry and vegetable farming, skills that could potentially enhance their future livelihoods.

Aside from this, the Tau’t Batu students and their parents had the opportunity to explore a shopping mall, relishing its facilities, and had the privilege of touring other significant landmarks in Puerto Princesa City.

The activity concluded with the “Paskuhan sa TOG-7” program, during which a modest lunch and a gift distribution session took place at Antonio Bautista Airbase, conducted by the Philippine Air Force staff.

Andales said 18th Special Forces Company, Special Forces Regiment (Airborne), said the students and their parents not only received Christmas gifts from kind-hearted partners but also took part in the entertaining activities organized by Jollibee Palawan and its staff.

The event was further enlivened by the Jollibee Mascot and concluded with a short exhibition of the Philippine Air Force’s air assets.

“This collective endeavor truly brought priceless and overwhelming joy to the hearts of this IP community, who for the first time in their lives felt the true essence of Christmas,” Andales said.

“It underscores the AFP’s steadfast efforts in peace and community building. This heartwarming effort exemplifies the significant change that can be attained through convergence and shared commitment to the welfare of our underprivileged brothers and sisters,” he added.