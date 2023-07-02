Thirteen municipalities in the province of Palawan participated in the 29th Pista ng Kalikasan, which was held simultaneously for the first time last June 30.

Among the participating towns were Quezon, Aborlan, San Vicente, El Nido, Culion, Coron, Dumaran, Roxas, Narra, Sofronio Espanola, Brooke’s Point, Rizal and Kalayaan.

In Rizal town, 3,000 hardwood propagules of various species such as narra, ipil, nato, and manggis were planted during a tree-planting activity held in Barangay Campong Ulay.

According to Provincial ENRO Atty. Noel E. Aquino, the locations, particularly in Rizal town, were identified based on the recommendations of local government units (LGUs) and the restoration map created by their office, which serves as a guide for the provincial government regarding the mountain areas that require attention.

Aquino stated that the target is to plant 20,000 tree seedlings in the area before the end of the year, and they expect to conduct similar activities in the coming months.

Rizal MENRO Jenel Joy Calamba-Torres expressed gratitude to the Provincial Government, led by Governor V. Dennis M. Socrates, for choosing their town as the venue for the event. She emphasized the importance of restoring their once lush mountains.

“First time po dito sa bayan ng Rizal, kami po ay nagpapasalamat sa lahat ng support lalo na sa ating Provincial Office [PG-ENRO] dahil kung wala po sila, hindi po natin magagawa itong Pista ng Kalikasan na ito. Kinakailangan na rin po talaga namin ng maraming tulong dahil kung napapansin po ninyo, medyo malaki-laki na rin po ‘yong mga denuded areas dito sa Rizal,” Torres said.

The 29th Pista ng Kalikasan is organized and supported by the PG-ENRO, in partnership with the Provincial Environment and Natural Resources Office (PENRO), Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO), mining companies in the province, and the local government units and barangay officials mentioned.