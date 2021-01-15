The 12 FRs and former mass supporters received their cash assistance from ECLIP from WESCOM deputy commander for operations Brig. Gen. Sharon Gernale (1st from left), Provincial Social Welfare and Development officer Abigail Ablaña (2nd from left), and DILG-Palawan Provincial Director Virgilio Tagle (3rd from left). | Photo by Orlan Jabagat

Eight of them were former fighters of the New People’s Army (NPA) in Palawan while the rest were mass supporters under the Militia ng Bayan.

Twelve former rebels (FRs) in Palawan received financial assistance Tuesday from the government’s Enhanced Comprehensive Local Integration Program (ECLIP) provided under the Department of the Interior and Local Government (DILG).

Two were unable to attend the awarding ceremony at the Provincial Capitol on January 12 because they live in distant island communities.

One of the FRs and ex-mass supporters also received financial aid from the Local Social Integration Program (LSIP) of the provincial government through the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO).

The awarding ceremony was led by DILG Palawan provincial director Virgilio Tagle, PSWDO chief Abigail Ablaña, and Brig. General Sharon Gernale, deputy commander for operations of the Western Command (WESCOM).

“Ang pagbalik-loob ninyo sa pamahalaan ay nangangahulugan lamang na tayo ay nasa tamang landas at sa part po ng government, isa po ito sa mga pinakikita ng pamahalaan na sinsero at tapat ang ating pamahalaan sa layunin na makamit ang kapayapaan,” Tagle said.

“Kung anuman ang ibibigay ng ating pamahalaan ay huwag nating tingnan sa halaga bagkus tingnan natin ito kung paano natin pagyayamanin kasi kahit gaano ito kaliit o kalaki kung ito ay pahahalagahan ‘yan ay makakatiyak ng panibagong buhay para sa inyo,” said Ablaña, on the other hand. (PIAMIMAROPA)