A total of 1,092 Palaweño individuals were provided with financial assistance by the provincial government of Palawan through the Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation managed by the Crisis Intervention Unit of the Provincial Social Welfare and Development Office (PSWDO) in the first half of 2023.

PSWDO chief Abigail Ablaña, through the Povincial Information Office (PIO), said Thursday that the assistance provided under the administration of Palawan Governor Victorino Dennis Socrates included medical aid for 935 individuals, burial assistance for 44, transportation support for 79, and aid for 34 others who were victims of fires and calamities.

The total amount disbursed during the first semester of the year reached P16,666,637.17.

The Crisis Intervention Unit (CIU) of the PSWDO serves as the primary service provider of the provincial government for Palaweños in need, especially indigent families facing illness and hospitalization. They are given financial aid or guarantee letters for partner medical facilities in the province to cover their hospital bills.

Ablaña said the the CIU of the PSWDO has a significant role in assisting Palaweños who encounter difficulties in life and in establishing a more effective system for providing financial aid to those in need.

“Ang patuloy nating pagkalinga sa ating mga kakabayan sa gitna ng kanilang nararanasang suliranin ay patuloy nating iibsahan sa pamamagitan ng tulong mula sa ating Assistance to Individuals in Crisis Situation sa ilalim ng patnubay ng ating mahal na gobernador sa pamamagitan ng PSWDO CIU,” she said.

The financial assistance to Palaweños is facilitated under Provincial Ordinance No. 3210 series of 2023, known as the Expanded/Revised Financial Assistance Program of the Province of Palawan, as part of the Public Welfare Program (PWP). Medical assistance can amount up to P100,000.00 per individual, depending on their hospital expenses.

For Palaweños seeking medical assistance, particularly residents of municipalities within the province, they may visit the PSWD office at the capitol for evaluation. They are also required to submit the necessary documents to process their requests.