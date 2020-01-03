Zero to one storm in January, says PAGASA

Allain Joy Lusoc, PAGASA weather specialist, said it is still under observation. Currently, he said there is an existing intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) or a belt of low pressure which circles near the equator where the trade winds of the Northern and Southern Hemispheres come together.

The state weather bureau Philippine Atmospheric, Geophysical and Astronomical Services Administration (PAGASA) said Friday there is zero chance to one weather system that might develop into a storm this January.

Allain Joy Lusoc, PAGASA weather specialist, said it is still under observation.

Currently, he said there is an existing intertropical convergence zone (ITCZ) or a belt of low pressure which circles near the equator where the trade winds of the Northern and Southern Hemispheres come together.

The ITCZ is prevailing in the Mindanao area, particularly on the eastern side.

He also said that the tail-end of a cold front is affecting areas of southern Luzon and eastern section of Visayas.

“Based on record na meron tayo sa history ng Pilipinas, meron tayong zero to one na bagyo ng January. Maaaring meron tayo o wala tayong bagyo sa buwan ng January pero may tiyansa na wala tayong maranasan na o mabuong bagyo dahil hinihintay na natin ang transition ng easterlies at paghina ng epekto ng amihan,” he said Friday.

He said that the northeast monsoon or amihan has weakened its effect in the Luzon area due to the tail-end of a cold front.

“Kung walang mabubuo na sama ng panahon this month, malabo na magkaroon o mabuo ang bagyo, malabo na ang tiyansa kaya tinitignan kung gaano ka-active itong ITCZ natin. ‘Yong hanging amihan natin ay humihina na ‘yong epekto dito sa may majority ng Luzon area dahil meron na tayong tail-end of cold front,” he said.

Lusoc said that the peak of amihan could be experienced between the months of January until the first to two weeks of February.

Meanwhile, the whole province of Palawan would have fine weather during the weekends and only a localized thunderstorm will be observed.

“Yong inaasahan na maranasan ng Puerto Princesa at lalawigan ng Palawan ay magkaroon lang tayo ng bahagyang pag-uulap hanggang sa passing na maulap na kalangitan at pagkakabuo ng localized thunderstorm lalo na pagsapit ng tanghali at dakong-hapon dahil sa tinatawag na orographic lifting na nagiging sanhi ng pagkakabuo ng kaulapan,” he said.

Lusoc said that even if there is gustiness of winds due to localized thunderstorms, no gale warning advisories have been released by the weather bureau.

About the Author Rachel Ganancial handles agriculture, business, and lifestyle and entertainment beats. She is also interested in exploring human interest stories.