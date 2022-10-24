Zara has accepted responsibility for denying transwoman shopper and San Juan, Batangas municipal councilor Louis Marasigan access to the women’s fitting room at its BGC branch last week.

After his video sharing his experience went viral last week on Tiktok and other social media sites, the Spanish multinational retail clothing chain reached out to Marasigan and apologized via Zara Philippines.

“Para sa nag-aabang ng update about this issue that happened to me two days ago… so, yes, officially Zara has reached out to me from a global perspective. Ito po yong proof na we’ve had long conversations clarifying things,” Marasigan said as she showed a screenshot of the calls Zara made.

“Tumawag po sa akin si Zara at sabi nila, unang-una, nag-sorry po sila sa nangyari sa akin, and with that sorry, may in-offer sila sa akin. Nag-offer sila for me na mag-visit sa Zara BGC again, and I said na pag-iisipan ko muna,” she added.

Marasigan stated that the offer was for her to visit the BGC store and educate its employees about sexual orientation, gender identity, and expression, or SOGIE.

She agreed to the offer only after Inditex, Zara’s parent company, clarified that there is no policy prohibiting transwomen from entering the women’s fitting room.

“They will show me how they can provide better customer service to people like me in the rainbow community. At papapuntahin po nila ko doon para makapagbigay ng sarili kong input para mapaganda pa ang customer service ng Zara,” she said.

“Zara said that would be impossible. Impossible po na magkaroon ng polisiya ang Zara na ganoon, sabi nila, dahil nga sa global policy nila sa Inditex about gender inclusivity,” she added.

Marasigan said the incident has paved the way to step up awareness on SOGIE, and that it is the victory of all LGBT in the country.

The video post has already received 1.6 million views.

