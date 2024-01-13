Narra Association of Barangay Chairmen (ABC) President Ferdinand Zaballa will once again take on the role of an ex-officio member of the Provincial Board after being reelected as the highest-ranking official of the Liga ng mga Barangay Federation-Palawan Chapter in yesterday’s election.

Among the 21 ABC presidents from various municipalities who participated in the election on January 12 at the VJR Hall in the Provincial Capitol Building, no one contested Zaballa’s candidacy for the position of president.

Joining him in the newly elected Liga leadership in the province are Maryann B. Catalan from Roxas as vice president and Georjalyn Joy O. Quiachon from Brooke’s Point as auditor.

The Board of Directors (BODs) consists of the following Liga presidents: Leonard Vincent C. Ayod from Quezon, Ma. Teresa J. Casareno from Coron, Myrna D. Gozar from Taytay, Merla A. Yayen from Agutaya, Eddie L. Catague from Bataraza, Danilo B. Cortez from Aborlan, Ricky C. Ballena from El Nido, and Jessie G. Galang from Sofronio Española.

All of the mentioned candidates ran unopposed and secured 21 votes each, representing the total number of Liga presidents participating in the election.

Governor Dennis M. Socrates administered the oath of office to the newly elected officials. In his message, he expressed his congratulations to the new Liga ng mga Barangay officers and reminded them of their crucial responsibilities as public servants. He urged them to serve their constituents with excellence and integrity.

Zaballa expressed his gratitude not only to the 20 Liga Presidents from various municipalities who supported him but also to the 367 barangay chairmen across the province.

He also pledged to continue advocating for the voices and representation of barangays in the Provincial Board during his second term as an ex-officio member.

The Nomination Committee was composed of Municipal Liga Presidents from Rizal, Bataraza, and Aborlan, while the Election Committee consisted of Municipal Liga Presidents from Quezon, Coron, and Agutaya. The Board of Canvassers included representatives from Kalayaan, Taytay, and Araceli.

Observing the election were Provincial Director Virgilio L. Tagle and OIC Outcome Manager Leny P. Escaro from DILG Palawan, as well as Socorro S. Tan and Mildred S. Socrates representing Civil Society Organizations (CSOs).

Notable attendees showing their support included Vice Governor Leoncio N. Ola, Board Members Juan Antonio E. Alvarez, Al-Nashier M. Ibba, Ariston D. Arzaga, Marivic H. Roxas, and Ex-Officio Member Luzviminda L. Bautista.