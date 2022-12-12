Around 200 youth leaders from across the province gathered for a year-end summit aimed at assisting local Sangguniang Kabataan (SK) officials in the implementation of their projects during their final term in office.

According to Provincial SK Federation chair Anyatika Rodriguez, this is their moment of glory before stepping down to make way for the new set of SK officials who will be elected in the 2023 Barangay and SK Elections.

“Since ito na kasi yong huling taon namin para makapag conduct ng year-end summit kaya naisipan namin ito para magbuklod- buklod for the last time yong mga officials and youth leaders para magkita-kita sa huling pagkakataon at para makapagbigay din ng dagdag na impormasyon sa mga leaders para makatulong lalo sila sa community,” she said.

“Kasi, isa sa pinakaimportanteng event natin ay ang gallery walk kung saan may iba’t ibang organization na member ng PYDC ang magpipresent na pwedeng mai-download ng mga youth leaders at officials natin para makapag-conduct ng mas makabuluhang projects sa mga munisipyo,” she added.

During the summit, SK officials competed for the best implemented SK program and practices based on their accomplishments as shown in a video presentation.

The activity was held in line with the opening of the “Linggo ng Kabataan” for this year.

A sports tournament among the SK officials will also be held next week.

This is the first provincial SK federation face-to-face activity due to the restrictions of the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Napakahalaga talaga na mayroong ganitong klaseng mga event, kasi ito yung opportunity na makikita mo yung mga kapwa mo kabataang lider mula sa iba’t ibang munisipyo sa Palawan. So, after ng pandemic ito yung first time ulit na magkita-kita lahat, magkaka usap-usap at magkaroon kami ng opportunity na matuto kahit na isang taon na lang yong ibibigay namin na serbisyo bilang kabataang lider. Kaya we are very much thankful sa Provincial Government of Palawan ganun din sa aming Provincial SK Federation President at maging sa PYDC sa pag-organized ng event na ito,” said Narra Municipal SK President Keren M. Socrates.

About Post Author