The National Youth Movement for the West Philippine Sea (NYMWPS) has expressed support for the motion to file a new arbitration case against the People’s Republic of China (PRC) concerning the alleged widespread environmental damages caused by its illegal presence and activities in the West Philippine Sea.

In a resolution, the NYMWPS highlighted various instances of environmental destruction caused by China’s actions emphasizing the importance of upholding the Philippines’ sovereignty and environmental integrity.

These include illegal fishing, poaching, land reclamation, and coral harvesting activities, as well as the dumping of human waste, resulting in irreversible damages to marine ecosystems.

Citing constitutional provisions and previous international legal rulings, such as the 2016 Arbitral Tribunal ruling under the United Nations Convention on the Law of the Sea (UNCLOS), which affirmed the Philippines’ rights over its exclusive economic zone (EEZ), the NYMWPS underscores the legal basis for seeking redress for the environmental damages.

They also stressed that their claims are backed up by scientific evidence, including estimates of damages amounting to billions of pesos annually, as well as documented destruction of coral reefs and marine habitats, endangering both marine life and the livelihood of Filipino fishermen.

According to NYMWPS, Former Supreme Court justices Antonio Carpio and Francis Jardeleza have also advocated for the filing of a new arbitration case to address sovereignty and environmental concerns in the West Philippine Sea, further lending legal weight to their position

Founder and Global Chairperson of NYMWPS Dr. Celia Lamkin stressed the organization’s commitment to defending Philippine sovereignty and environmental well-being, urging the Philippine government to take decisive action by filing a new arbitration case before an international tribunal constituted under UNCLOS.

They also call for a strong condemnation of the environmental devastation caused by China’s activities in the West Philippine Sea and urge full support for the motion to initiate a new arbitration case against the PRC to seek redress for the damages inflicted on the Philippines’ marine environment.