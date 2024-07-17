The National Youth Movement for West Philippine Sea (NYMWPS) has called for the inclusion of the history and significance of the West Philippine Sea in the K-12 curriculum.

The NYMWPS, a civil society group advocating for Philippine sovereignty, emphasized the need for educating young Filipinos about the West Philippine Sea.

“The West Philippine Sea is not merely a geographical location but a region with profound historical, cultural, economic, and geopolitical significance. By integrating its history and relevance into the K-12 curriculum, NYMWPS believes that students will gain a comprehensive understanding of their nation’s maritime heritage,” says Dr. Celia Lamkin, NYMWPS founder and global chairperson.

The key objectives of the initiative are to raise awareness, foster patriotism and respect for sovereignty, promote conservation, and encourage unity.

In the letter addressed to President Ferdinand Marcos, the group underscored the importance of including WPS history and issues in the K-12 curriculum.

The NYMWPS also highlighted the regional, continental, and global importance of the West Philippine Sea. Its strategic location impacts regional security, international trade, and global maritime dynamics.

“Integrating the West Philippine Sea into the K-12 curriculum will provide students with a well-rounded education, preparing them for future challenges and fostering a deep appreciation for their heritage,” said Jojo Sebastian, Co-Chair of NYMWPS Australia chapter and a member of the NYMWPS Education Subcommittee on Education (WPS Inclusion in K-12 curriculum).

“The organization also calls on law schools to enhance their teachings on territorial rights, thereby producing future lawyers who are well-versed in the legal aspects of the Philippines’ maritime claims and can actively contribute to preserving our sovereignty,” added Dr. Carolyn R. Valenton, a dean of a private college in Metro Manila and the chairperson of the NYMWPS Education and Research Committee.