Looking for some answers? In need of guidance? Asking yourself “Ano ang kapalaran ko today?”
Netflix hears you. Madame N sees you. Starting today, NetflixPH’s YouTube channel launches Madame N, a reco show where a fortune teller shares what’s next for her viewers with quickfire, tongue-in-cheek horoscopes—and the titles they should watch.
Comedienne and radio jock Nicki Morena as Madame N will give answers, provide guidance, and show what the stars possibly have planned for the important aspects in your life: love and relationships, family, health, career, and finance, education, and travel.
EPISODE LIST
Each episode will start off with a typical horoscope theme that guides each zodiac prediction and Netflix title discussion.
Nov 29 – Ep 1 Theme: Love & Relationships
Title recos: Romance/Drama, Romance/Comedy, Buddy Movies
Dec 6 – Ep 2 Theme: Family
Title recos: Family Content
Dec 13 – Ep 3 Theme: Health
Title recos: Medical Drama/Comedy, Psychological Thriller, Horror, Feel-good/Good for the heart Titles
Dec 20 – Ep 4 Theme: Career / Finance
Title recos: Career and Money Motivation Titles
Jan 3 – Ep 5 Theme: Education
Title recos: Educational shows in and out of school
Jan 10 – Ep 6 Theme: Travel
Title recos: Destination movies/series, Sci-Fi
Because this fortune teller is never wrong—and if she is, she’s not above saying sorry. Madame N will see you now.