Two badminton players from Puerto Princesa will represent the Philippines in the upcoming Asia Junior Exchange Games 2023, which will be held from August 23 to 29 in Tokyo, Japan.

John Vincent Lanuza, 14 years old, and Ralph Niño Dalojo, 13 years old, were selected based on their exceptional skills demonstrated in various competitions, ranging from local to national levels, as well as prestigious badminton tournaments in the country.

City Information Office (CIO) chief Richard Ligad said the Philippine Badminton Association (PBAD) recognized their outstanding abilities and talent in the sport, meeting the standards at the international level.

The athletes are also seeking financial support to cover their expenses for the competition and their preparations leading up to it. A significant portion of the funds raised will be allocated for their travel to Japan and their stay there for a few days.

Ligad said the local government has also provided support for the two representatives from the city. Aside from the potential awards they can win in the competition, their participation is considered a success for Puerto Princesa and the country as a whole.

The badminton team will be accompanied by Roaquine Mari Ramos, Christel Rei Fuentespina, Angelica Marie Racca, and Gweneth June Chiva, who were also chosen to represent the Philippines in the sport.

Randolph Balatbat and Kevin Alfred Dalisay will serve as the coaches for the badminton team.