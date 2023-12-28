Three athletes from Palawan achieved medals at the Batang Pinoy 2023 (Filipino Youth Games), held in Manila from December 17-22.

Capitol said these athletes include Michelle Catacata from the town of Quezon, who won a silver medal in the 54kg Junior Girls Division; Jon Rex Dan Tano from Rizal, who secured a bronze medal in the 42kg School Boys Division; and Lucas Gabriel Macaraeg from the town of El Nido, who earned a bronze medal in the 52kg Junior Boys Division.

The Palawan Sepaktakraw Team, consisting of Jeram Lloyd Cabataña, Jad Hortilano, Justin Jay Tajan, Eljohn Kyle Gigante, and Mark Joy Bonggat, ranked fifth among the 52 participating cities and provinces.

These successful athletes, the province said, are the product of rigorous training facilitated by the Office of the Governor- Sports Division, led by Governor Dennis Socrates.

Baguio City maintained its dominance in the Batang Pinoy, claiming the top spot for the fourth consecutive year at this year’s competition in Metro Manila.

It secured a haul of 82 gold medals, complemented by 52 silver and 59 bronze medals, in the competition that showcased athletes aged 17 and younger.

Pasig City finished second to Baguio with 57 golds, 56 silvers, and 74 bronzes, while Davao City was third with 47 golds, 50 silvers, and 39 bronzes.

Quezon City was fourth with 44 golds, 35 silvers, and 48 bronzes, and Cebu City was fifth with 39 golds, 43 silvers, and 46 bronzes.

Iloilo City earned 33 golds, 20 silvers, and 31 bronzes for sixth place, and Zamboanga City had 32 golds, 22 silvers, and 23 bronzes for seventh.