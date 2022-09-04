- Advertisement by Google -

The municipal government of San Vicente relaunched the “Yakap ni Amy” program on September 2 in Barangay Kemdeng, offering medical services, social services, environmental, civil registration, and Business One-Stop Shop (BOSS), among others.

One of the highlights of the program is the “Kapehan sa Barangay,” where the LGU officials and the department heads meet face-to-face with the barangay officials and the local community leaders to directly discuss priority issues and concerns in the barangays that need to be addressed.

Amy Alvarez, the mayor of the town, said that this is just the next step in a project that was going on before the pandemic.

“Ginawa natin ang programa last 2020 na one or two days a month ibaba natin ang serbisyo, bababa kaming mga LGUs sa community para magbigay serbisyo publiko. Una nating ginawa ito sa Barangay San Isidro, nagsimula tayo sa maliit na Barangay at sinundan ng Sto Nino kaso naglockdown na. At nito lang ngayong taon ginawa natin sa Barangay Alimanguan at sa ngayon dito sa Barangay Kemdeng,” Alvarez said

“Of course, this year tuloy tuloy na natin gawin mga programa natin sa munisipyo tulad ng pangako ni Pangulong Marcos na wala ng lockdown kaya matutuloy tuloy na natin mga project at program natin sa munisipyo,” Alvarez added.

The program also intends to reach the different barangays of the municipality, benefiting the majority of the people of San Vicente.

Alex Baaco