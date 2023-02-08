William Tan Enterprises, Inc.’s Caltex Irawan was officially recognized as one of the Association of Southeast Asian Nations (ASEAN) public toilets that met standards for cleanliness, hygienic conditions, availability of amenities and facilities, and proper waste management on Sunday in Yogyakarta, Indonesia.

According to the Department of Tourism (DOT), the recognition happened on February 5 during the ASEAN Tourism Forum (ATF) 2023.

It is an annual event, and the primary purpose of it is to promote the region as a travel destination that features the highest level of Asian hospitality and the diversity of cultural traditions.

The forum also recognizes outstanding tourism businesses and destinations in the region that have complied with the international association’s tourism standards.

The ASEAN Tourism Awarding Ceremony accorded four award categories to the Philippines, namely: ASEAN Homestay with five Homestay Providers; ASEAN Public Toilet with five recipients; ASEAN Spa Services with two grantees; and ASEAN Community Based Tourism.

The model public toilet award was conferred to Cordillera Convention Hall; William Tan Enterprises Inc. (Caltex Irawan); DEU 818 Corporation (High Ridge Restaurant); and Shell OGI at Northwalk 2, City Environment and Management Office (Botanical Garden and Wright Public Toilets).

The Palaui Environmental Protectors Association (PEPA) received the ASEAN community-based tourism citation, while Apricus Therapeutic Clinic at the Hilton Clark and Quan Spa at the Clark Marriott Hilton were named awardees of the ASEAN Spa Services.

Five homestays in the Philippines also received citations at the awarding ceremony, namely Inandako’s Bed and Breakfast, Gina’s Homes, Sid Homestay, Hide Away House, and Maryhilz Homestay as ASEAN Homestay awardees.

