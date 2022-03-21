William Tan Enterprises, Inc. (WTEI) has launched special lanes for public utility vehicles (PUVs) at its Caltex fuel stations, which will offer discounts on petroleum products.

A top executive told Palawan News that the company launched the PUV lanes on Saturday morning at their Junction 3, South Highway, Malvar, Fernandez, San Jose and Yurich Fuel Station (San Manuel) in Puerto Princesa City. The lane will accommodate drivers of tricycles, multicabs, and also delivery riders.

The company added that this feature will be available to all PUV drivers and operators as long as there will be fuel price hikes due to the ongoing war in Ukraine and Russia. The war has been affecting the global fuel supply and forcing local depots and suppliers to increase their prices.

The company is also planning to open the PUV lane in the municipalities to expand their assistance to drivers and operators all over the province. Currently, only one Caltex branch per municipality will offer a PUV lane.

- Advertisement -

Though the company also expects a fuel price rollback next week, which have been reported by suppliers all over the country, they hope that their initiative will help struggling PUV drivers and operators who are bearing the brunt of the rapid price hikes.