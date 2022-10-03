William Tan Enterprises, Inc. (WTEI), the branded marketer of Caltex fuels by Chevron Philippines, Inc., has signed another agreement to strengthen its relationship with the multicab and tricycle cooperatives in Puerto Princesa City by offering benefits to drivers in times of emergency.

The management of the company said the signing of the memorandum of agreement (MOA) was the result of the positive outcome of their first collaboration in 2020 with the Federation of Tricycle Operators and Drivers Association in Puerto Princesa City (FTODAPPCI) and the Puerto Princesa City Multicab Cooperative (PPCMC).

According to the agreement, a driver will earn three points for every liter of fuel purchased at any Caltex Station. On September 12, the parties involved signed the new agreement to continue building stronger ties.

Efnie Lusoc, president of the FTODAPPCI, said that the initial agreement in 2020 was beneficial on their part and also wants to continue the partnership with Caltex.

“Kung makaipon sila ng points at wala silang pera, maaalala nila ‘yon, may pang-gasolina sila. Ang ibang TODA natin, cooperative at association ay kulang din sa pondo so malaking tulong din sa kanila ‘yon– unti-unti nila nakikita na may benepisyo kaya marami nagkakainterest,” Lusoc said.

The two points will be given to the driver who has the CLC sticker, and the remaining one point will be given to their TODA or cooperative as their contribution.

The partnership will cover 21 TODAs and eight cooperatives of multicab drivers in Puerto Princesa. WTEI aims to encourage more drivers and operators to join the partnership and help them benefit from the assistance that Caltex may extend.

The earned points is also helpful for TODAs and Cooperatives to respond to their needs as they only have limited budget. They can also provide tokens like T-shirt to their members during Christmas season.

