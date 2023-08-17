An environmental group in Palawan welcomed the Supreme Court’s issuance of a writ if kalikasan against Ipilan Nickel Corporation and Celestial Mining and Exploration Corporation, stating that it sets a welcome “precedent” for the province.

Environmental Legal Assistance Center Executive Director Atty. Grizelda Mago-Anda explained that the writ is a special remedy under the rules of procedure for environmental cases introduced by the Supreme Court as early as 2010. She added that normally, it applies to cases where the environmental footprint of a project such as a mining operation covers a large area of at least two cities or two provinces.

“What is good here is the Mount Mantalingahan Protected Landscape was given importance. What is coming out of this precedence is that the biodiversity of Mantalingahan covers or affects more than two cities or two provinces, which is a requierement for the issuance of a writ of kalikasan,” Anda said in a telephone interview.

“Because Mantalingahan has an important biodiversity which benefits not only Palawan but the whole country, that was given weight in the issuance of the writ,” she said.

She also said she is hoping that the SC decision cascades down to other environmental cases that they have been fighting for. She further said the decision showed how important Palawan’s environwment is.

“It is a good precendent considering that Palawan, being only one province, can be covered by a writ of kalikasan. It only illustrates the important and significant value of Palawan forests and biodiversity, that it benefits not only Palawan but the whole country and probably even the whole world,” she stated.

“We are hoping that with this precedent, other groups can also have theoir share,” she added.

Furthermore, she said that after a long wait, they got something to cheer about.

“We are happy that this finally happened because for so many times since last year, we have been writing to NCIP. So this CDO is a good result showing that the sentiments of the IPs are real and were given due course as we were able tonshow that were were right all along,” she said.

Other environmental groups meanwhile also expressed elation over the issuance of a Cease and Desist Order issued by the National Commission on Indigenous Peoples (NCIP)-Mimaropa Regional Office and the subsequent issuance of a Writ of Kalikasan by the Supreme Court, saying the orders were welcome developments and steps closer to winning in their crusade for the environment.

Jaybee Garganera, Alyansa Tigil Mina (ATM) National Coordinator said the CDO was “welcome news” as he hailed the NCIP-Mimaropa for “being true to its mandate of protecting Indigenous Peoples,” by ordering the company “to immediately CEASE AND DESIST from further operating its nickel ore mining operations.”

“By this decision, the NCIP-Mimaropa has shown that the voices and will of the IPs can prevail over the interests of the mining companies. The CDO likewise gives hope to the IPs as well as the mining-affected communities that the further destruction of their environment and livelihoods can be permanently stopped,” Garganera said

Anda, on the other hand, said that while they welcome the NCIP’s decision, the immediate implementation of the CDO is very critical to address the IPs’ displacement and the deforestation of their ancestral domain covered by mining operations.

“Since 2017, thousands of trees have been cut inside their sacred grounds and watersheds. The continuing threat to the IPs’ livelihood, culture and food security needs to be addressed,” Mayo-Anda stated

The CDO was officially served to INC at around 7:20-7:30 in the morning today, NCIP Provincial Director Atty. Jansen Jontilla said.

“Because we wanted to peacefully serve the order because we know that there are two factions in Brooke’s Point who are pro and anti-mining, two staffs of the office were tasked to serve the order,” Jontilla said.

The order was personally received by INC Resident Mine Manager Alex Arabis, but instructed the community relations manager Elmer Jardin to sign the receiving copy of the document.

Mayo-Anda also said the CDO is, however, more immediate compared to the writ because it is clear in the order that the mining firm should halt operation.

“By August 21, they should stop their operation, otherwise they can be cited foe contempt and that the people might so something there,” Mayo-Anda said.

Prior to the CDO, the NCIP Mimaropa has also suspended the Free, Prior and Informed Concent (FPIC) of the company through Morandum 206-2023 issued last June 20.

INC is, however, challenging the CDO and is asking NCIP to revoke it, claiming that the company is exempted from securing a Certificate Precondition.

INC claims that Celestial Mining obtained a Mineral Production Sharing Agreement backnin 1993, years before the IPRA law was implented whixh was in 1997.

Brooke’s Point Sangguniang Bayan mber Victor Colili who is among the leaders opposing mining operations, said they are elated with the decision:

“The CDO is a victory for the IPs of Palawan and the individuals and groups bravely resisting the illegal operations of the mining companies. The order further strengthens our resolve to continue our fight against mining and to stand firm in our convictions, Colili said”

“The CDO is important because it proves that the current mining operations is illegal. This is the right step towards the non-renewal of the Mineral Sharing Production Agreement (MPSA) for 2025-2050”, he said.

Mamilmar Dubria of Samahan ng Katutubong Kabataan in Brooke’s Point and ATM Youth Network also said the CDO gave them hope “in the midst of our struggles and challenges as IP youth leaders.”

“It gives us hope that the mining companies will be held accountable for their violations and illegal activities. The CDO decision also further makes us realize that as IPs, we are the ones who know better what to do with our ancestral lands. We shall continue to fight until the mining companies are out of our lands, not only for ourselves but for the next generations,” he said.