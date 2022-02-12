As part of ongoing efforts to assist residents in the Odette-affected island community of Green Island in Roxas municipality, nearly 500 assistance supplies were distributed by private and government institutions and groups on February 11, 2022.

The assistance supplies include food, hygiene kits, kitchen utensils, clothing, and beddings. The survivors of the typhoon were also given psychosocial support to help them cope with their emotional, social, and mental concerns.

Western Philippines University (WPU), the 6th Civil Relations Group-Civil Relations Service Armed Forces of the Philippines (6CRG-CRSAFP) of the Western Command (WESCOM), and the Pinag-isang Lakas ng mga Kabataang Lider sa Palawan (PIGLAS) spearheaded the joint donation drive and fundraising efforts.

- Advertisement -

Following the typhoon’s devastation, WPU’s College of Arts and Sciences (CAS) has been providing mental and psychosocial support to the victims.

The activity is modeled after the United Nations humanitarian program, which is recognized as a critical component in community development and peacebuilding in the aftermath of pandemics and disasters.

The university has been in partnership with Green Island for its research and extension projects for the last six years.

“It is our commitment to helping this community in whatever way we can since they have been our partners for a long time. I think that it is also our responsibility for them to help them get back to their feet amid the pandemic and after Typhoon Odette hit them badly,” said Dr. Elsa Carmen Montano, CAS community outreach coordinator.

MSgt. Jerome Perez of the 6CRG-CRSAFP unit said that they have been conducting disaster response operations in typhoon-affected areas in the province with the support of their stakeholders such as the Operation Blessing, a non-governmental organization of Christian communities around the world.

“This is part of our responsibility and commitment to serve our countrymen. Sa oras ng sakuna, walang ibang magtutulungan kundi tayo lang,” Perez added.