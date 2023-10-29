A Christmas lantern named “Jesus Fish”, symbolizing unity and creativity, was submitted by students from Western Philippines University for the “Isang Bituin, Isang Mithiin” Parol Making Contest organized by the Office of the President in collaboration with the Department of the Interior and Local Government.

Crafted by students Francis Art Valones, Erickson Mambong, Daniel Palermo, and Sheena May Ramos, the parol showcases the Ichthys, commonly referred to as the “Jesus Fish.”

The design is complemented by other vibrant fish made from indigenous materials and is embellished with wood beads, bamboo, nipa straws, and other indigenous fibers.

The centerpiece of the parol is a circular region surrounded by little star lanterns and rays. The lantern incorporated multiple textures from the materials used, creating a rich visual display. The lantern, illuminated from within and casting a warm glow, features hues of yellow, red, blue, and green, and is adorned with tassels and detailed ornaments that accentuate its festive look.

It also bears the university’s logo as the premier fisheries and marine science institution in the region.

The team was also supported by photographers and filmmakers Cristian Aaron Amar and Abcide Rivera.

In a Facebook post, Western Philippines University (WPU) announced that the team arrived at Malacañan Palace on Friday, October 27, to submit their entry. Umapila rin ito ng suporta para online voting

“Let us support our university throughout the competition and show our solidarity and pride. The contest will also have an online poll, where we can vote for our favorite parol,” WPU said.

They also expressed gratitude to WPU OIC-President Atty. Joselito C. Alisuag and acknowledged the contributions of OSAS, the Physical Plant Office, and many others who supplied materials, equipment, and manpower.

Judging for provincial winners is scheduled for November 14, while national-level judging will take place on November 22.

Winning parols will receive P100,000, a laptop showcase, and an opportunity to be featured on the Malacañang Christmas Tree, which will be lit on December 3.