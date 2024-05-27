The Western Philippines University (WPU) and Palawan State University (Palawan SU) signed a Memorandum of Agreement with the Commission on Human Rights to become Centers for Human Rights Education during the commission’s Lakbay Karapatan tungo sa Kamalayan (LAKARAN) event on May 22.

The CHR conducted a series of events in Costa Palawan for LAKARAN 2024, which included empowering the local academe sector of Palawan to promote more human rights education in their respective curriculums.

University Presidents Dr. Ramon Docto of Palawan SU and Dr. Amabel Liao of WPU were present during the event, along with the 6th Commissioner of the CHR Atty. Richard Palpal-latoc, CHR Mimaropa Regional Director Atty. Brenda Canapi, and Atty. Vanessa Bautista from CHR Palawan.

Liao mentioned WPU’s affirmation by citing the 2004 launching and 2019 relaunching of their university’s provincial center for human rights.

The MOA signing was followed by a workshop training for representatives and educators from both universities on the CHR’s current data, and how to properly integrate said data within their offered curriculum.