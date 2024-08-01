The governing board of Western Philippines University (WPU) has opened the search for two private sector representatives (PSRs) to join its Board of Regents, with interested applicants required to meet specified qualifications and submit their documents by August 20 at 5:00 p.m.

To be eligible, applicants must be Filipino citizens of legal age and have a minimum of five years’ experience in an industry, business, or profession relevant to WPU’s charter.

WPU said in a notice that candidates should have resided in Puerto Princesa or the province of Palawan for at least two years and must not have any connections with WPU for one year prior to their application. It is also required that applicants have no government employment or appointments at the time of their nomination.

The necessary documents for submission include a notarized application, a Personal Data Sheet, employment certificates, service records for any government employment, NBI Clearance, business permits if applicable, and a notarized Omnibus Sworn Statement. This statement must confirm the applicant’s commitment, availability, and lack of conflict of interest related to the WPU Governing Board.

Applications and nominations should be sent to Rev. Fr. Ricardo D. Sta. Cruz, chairperson of the Search Committee, at WPU’s San Juan campus in Aborlan, Palawan. All submissions must include one original and three certified true copies of the required documents.

Further details and the Omnibus Sworn Statement form can be downloaded from the provided link: https://tinyurl.com/SWORN-STATEMENT

Other information may be requested from Sheila B. Torreflores, acting board secretary/SCPSR Secretariat of Western Philippines University San Juan, Aborlan, Palawan. Her mobile number is 09193836791

The search committee emphasizes that only nominations with complete documents will be considered.