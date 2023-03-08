Mapua University, known for its engineering academic programs, leads in the implementation of the D-HIVE 4B Capital research project with Western Philippines University (WPU) as its partner agency in Palawan.

In close cooperation, both conducted an orientation and acclimatization activity of the eSalba system on March 6, 2023, at the Citystate Asturias Hotel, Puerto Princesa City.

The eSalba system is one of the D-HIVE project outputs. It is a cloud-based communication tool with database management and data-consulting system designed to assist the local government units (LGUs) among other agencies improve their programs, policies and guidelines relating to disaster and health emergencies as well as to help the academic institutions set their research lens in this area.

The system is also a mobile and web-based communication soft infrastructure for households to increase resiliency, act decisively before, during and after a disaster.

Representatives from various units and barangays of Puerto Princesa City participated in the activity and received a health vulnerability index (HVI) map developed by the project team.

The HVI map contains information about households and barangays’ HVI, their respective index for exposure, sensitivity and resiliency, which could be used by LGUs in formulating their health emergency and disaster management plan.

According to Dr. Delia Senoro of Mapua University, the D-HIVE project team leader, who is also a professor of the School of Civil, Environmental and Geological Engineering, “the eSalba system teaches the population to be mindful of its environmental quality, reduces health and disaster risks, will make the people live longer, improve the economy thus creating the ecosystem of sustainable development.”

In response, Dr. Raplh Marco Flores, Universal Health Care Unit Head of the City Health Office, commended the project team for its endeavor and pledged to use the system where it could best fit to improve the healthcare of the city.

The development of the eSalba system is funded by the Department of Science and Technology Philippine Council for Health Research and Development (DOST-PCHRD).

Also in attendance in the activity were Atty. Joselito Alisuag, CHED-MIMAROPA Regional Director and WPU Officer-In-Charge as President, the DOST-PCHRD monitoring team and some faculty researchers of WPU led by Dr. Ma. Mojena Gonzales-Plasus, project team member.

