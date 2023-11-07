A fisheries graduate from Western Philippines University (WPU) has ranked 5th among the batch topnotchers in the October 2023 Licensure Examination for Fisheries Professionals.

Alexis Gervacio Sumbe, the daughter of a fisherman from Barangay Tumarbong, Roxas town, took the exams along with 2,123 others. Out of the batch, 716 passed.

Sumbe graduated with a Bachelor of Science in Fisheries from WPU in 2022 and worked as a resident assistant in the university while studying for the exams.

She said she was inspired to study fisheries after witnessing her family’s hard work in Roxas.

“Siguro dahil nakamulatan ko na yung dagat everyday na nagigising ako at pangingisda yung trabaho ni papa so yun yung simula na napamahal ako sa dagat,” Alexis said.

Inspiration ko talaga ang family ko, siyempre medyo naghihikahos sa buhay kaya nakapagtapos ng pag-aaaral. Yun lang ang maitututlong ko sa pamilya ko, ang maibibigay ko na kapalit sasakripisyo ng pamilya ko,” she added.

Aside from doing self-reviews, Alexis also took the face-to-face board exam preparations at WPU along with enrolling in the online review center called the Fisheries Development Network.

Talking about the highlights of her fisheries studies, she acknowledged that it was difficult to come up with any memorable moments as she primarily attended online classes.

“Kaya din fisheries yung nag standout sa akin ay para malaman kung papaano papangalagaan yung environment natin, kasi habang tumatagal ngayon grabe yung nangyayari sa kalikasan natin, yung destruction. I hope na makatulong ako sa pagrerestore ng environment natin,” she said.

Fisheries graduates of WPU typically pursue continuing research jobs or teaching positions in universities, primarily focusing on aquaculture in government agencies like the Department of Environment and Natural Resources, the Department of Agriculture, or the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources.

They may be involved in developing fish feeds or working in post-harvest facilities, she said.

She also cited fellow Roxaseño and WPU alumnus, Nerben Salazar, as her inspiration for working hard during the board exam. Nerben ranked 6th in the October 2019 Fisheries Technologist Licensure Examination and currently works at the Office of the Provincial Agriculturist.

Alexis urged the fishery students to always remember their goals, especially when it comes to taking the board exam.

“Don’t forget to ask for help from God; nakatulong po siya ng marami sa akin. Sa pag-pass at pagtake ng board exam, preparation talaga ang kailangan, discipline, and perseverance,” she said.

“Thankful ako sa family ko na helpful at supportive sila. Lahat ng ginagawa ko ay support sa kanila, and I hope I made them proud,” said Alexis.