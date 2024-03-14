Newly elected Western Philippines University President, Dr. Amabel S. Liao, has expressed full support for the programs of the provincial government aimed at providing technical expertise in various fields offered by the university.

During the session of the Sangguniang Panlalawigan on Tuesday, March 12, Liao stated that she is offering the services of WPU as a partner in achieving the province’s goals for the community, particularly in the fields of agriculture, forestry, environmental science, as well as fisheries and aquatic sciences, among others.

“I am here with the full power of the Western Philippines University, at your service,” Liao told members of the provincial board.

“The university has all the technical experts that this province needs especially since we are the mandated agricultural university of this province. This experts are under your disposition,” she added.

Liao, who was sworn in as the 4th university president on February 26, also offered the school’s services, through its technical experts, to assist the provincial government in planning future programs and projects.

“The whole university is at your service as your partners in the progress of Palawan,” she said.

Board Member Winston Arzaga, meanwhile, proposed three steps that WPU can take, which he believes will not only benefit the province but also enhance the relevance and effectiveness of the university.

Arzaga pointed out that as the province’s premier agricultural institution, he was puzzled why the town of Aborlan, where its main campus is located, cannot emerge as the leading rice or vegetable producer.

“Of course, I go on a premise that an educational institution should not be an ivory tower. In short, it should be entangled in the affairs of the community,” he explained.

“Because WPU is there, therefore, WPU should showcase Aborlan as a prime agricultural municipality because it is essentially an agricultural community,” he said.

Arzaga also raised concerns about the admission policy system, specifically mentioning the Social Economic Profile (SEP) of students, which he noted has already been adopted by other state-run tertiary institutions, such as Bicol University in Legazpi City.

He mentioned that the Commission on Higher Education (CHED) has already formulated regulations for the adoption and implementation of the SEP system as an important parameter for student admission.

“In the ranking of students to be admitted, they give a big weight in the SEP of students. And the reason very simple – this is now a free college education,” he stated.

“And this is so because of the policy of the government on giving free tertiary education to our students,” he noted, adding further that he looks forward to WPU adopting such policy of givving more weight on the SEP of students.

In response, Liao stated that she is considering bringing the institution closer to the community, acknowledging that this was not prioritized by previous administrations.

“The main precept and foundation of this leadership is in fact to share what we know, what we can share so that the community can be more uplifted,” she said, noting that she also sees more involvement of the community in the future through livelihood and technology education.

She also said the university will be implementing the SEP policy for admission of students in the next school year.

“We are now on full capacity as a university because the government has capped the abilities of SUCs for free higher education. And because of that cap, we have to prioritize those who need education more, those who cannot afford higher education on their own,” she explained.

Furthermore, Liao explained that she also plans to bring students from other municipalities to the main campus where the technical experts are to give them better trainings.

“Because it is very difficult to duplicate the facilities of the main campus, especially the specialized faculty to the extension campuses so we cannot be assured of the same quality that we have in the main campus to the extension campuses because in fact, in the main campus, we are having difficulty finding the technical experts especially in agriculture to come and relocate to Aborlan or to Palawan,” she stated, adding that it is more difficult to find additional experts to assign to extension campuses.

“So we are trying to equip now the main campus and we’d like the parents in the municipalities to bring their sons and daughters to the main campus for higher education,” she added.

She also said once students are equipped with the neccesary knowledge and skills, they will be sent back to their municipalities.

“We can create a center in their particular municipalities to monitor the students during their practicum, we will send the students back to their hometown for their practicum so that their practicum production will be their own livelihoods and businesses,” she said.

“They will no longer be looking for employment but they will be the ones who will employ and contribute to the economy in their own municipality before they graduate,” she added.