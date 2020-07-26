WPU enrollment to go online

A source from the university said that the WPU Main Campus will turn to online registration starting August because their Academic Information Management System (AIMS) is now back on track.

The Western Philippines University-Main Campus will be turning to online registration.

The month of August will be fully used for enrollment, and classes will start on the first day of September.

The online enrollment aims to provide a faster, safer, and more efficient enrollment process for the students. It also aims to reduce the physical contact between students and combat the spread of Coronavirus diseases 2019 (COVID-19).

The application and submission of documents will be made online. During the enrollment, the incoming freshmen will be given priority to enroll between August 3 to August 14.

Sophomores enrollment will be on August 17 to August 21, while the rest of the higher year students will be given August 24 to August 28 to enroll.

The graduate students of the College of Education along with the Certificate in Teaching Program (CTP) will be scheduled in August.

Other graduate students will be scheduled on August 29.

The Admission Office of WPU Main Campus said that the 396 freshmen applicants who took the admission examinations last June are assured of their slots, while the 1700 applicants who applied through text messaging up until June 19 will be given priority for admission. Their schedule for online registration and submission of scanned documents will be sent to them through text message.

The Admission Office will not accommodate applicants who submit incomplete documents. Those who were not able to send their application through text messages on or before June 19 are advised by the office to apply to other campuses instead.