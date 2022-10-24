The deadline for the “West Philippine Sea (WPS) Digital Advocacy: Kabataan para sa Kalayaan” Tiktok dance challenge has been moved to October 31, the Area Task Force-West (ATF-West) announced Monday.

Maj. Cherryl Tindog said they extended the deadline due to requests by others interested to join.

She also stated that they invited schools for students to participate through the division offices of the Department of Education (DepEd) in Palawan in order to increase their advocacy efforts.

“We invited DepEd makasali ang mga students. Para mas mamaximize natin ang participation and exposure ng advocacy,” she said.

“DepEd will support the advocacy and will communicate sa mga schools for maximum participation. Kaya we extended para may time ang mga students to prepare,” she added.

The Tiktok challenge is open to young Palaweños who can record themselves dancing to the official song “Mga Isla ng Kalayaan, Atin ‘To!” solo or in a group.

The winner of the challenge will receive P10,000 in cash, while the first runner-up will receive P7,000. Eight selected entries will also receive a P1,000 consolation prize.

CONTEST MECHANICS:

Ang lahat ng lalahok sa Tiktok Challenge ay kinakailangang i-like at i-follow ang Facebook page at Tiktok Account ng Area Task Force – West (https://vt.tiktok.com/ZSRCTWpCQ/).

Ito ay bukas para sa lahat ng mga kabataang Palaweño (estudyante, out of school youth).

Ang entries ay maaaring isagawa ng solo o di kaya ay grupo.

Gamitin ang hash tag na #KabataanParasaKalayaan2022 sa inyong Tiktok posts.

Ang mga entries ay kinakailangang i-download at i-submit rin sa email address ng ATF-West IECTG na atfwest.iectg@gmail.com

Kinakailangang idownload at gamitin ang official music ng patimpalak na may titulong “Mga Isla Kalayaan, Sa Atin ‘To!” na nakapaloob audio-video sa anunsyong ito.

Hindi pinapayagan ang anumang uri ng karahasan, kalaswaan at pambubully sa lenguwahe, larawan or video na gagamitin.

Ang submission ng entries ay magsisimula sa hatinggabi ng 01 hanggang 10 Oktubre 2022.

Kasama ng entries, kinakailangan ding i-submit ang inyong pangalan, paaralan, at contact number.

Ang IECTG ay pipili ng sampung (10) Tiktok entries na ipo-post sa aming Facebook page.

Criteria for Judging:

Performance – 40%

Social media – 30%

(Views – 10%, Shares – 10%, Reactions – 10%)

*Content/Relevance – 30%

Total: 100%

