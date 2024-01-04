The fisherman who got lost at sea in the West Philippine Sea and was rescued after eight days adrift has been reunited with his employers, who consider him family, a report from the Naval Forces West (Navforwest) said.

Rosalon Cayon, who went missing in the area on December 23, after his boat developed a hole and sank, was rescued on December 31, 2023. He returned home and met his employers on January 2, 2024, in Barangay Rio Tuba, Bataraza, as confirmed by Lieutenant Colonel Rey Balido, the acting spokesperson for the Western Command (Wescom).

“Ang mga employers niya nasa Rio Tuba, pero ibabyahe din siya pabalik sa Puerto Princesa City kung nasaan ang family para makasama na nila siya dahil hindi nila nakasama noong Pasko at New Year,” he said.

When he was discovered and rescued by a small Chinese fishing boat near the Commodore (Rizal) Reef before New Year’s Day in the West Philippine Sea (WPS), he was holding on to an improvised raft.

Subsequently, he was transported to the Rizal Reef Detachment (RRD), manned by Philippine Navy (PN) personnel, where he underwent initial medical evaluation via Telemedicine to check his health status.

Balido said that the BRP-Cabra (MRRV-4409) of the Philippine Coast Guard (PCG) picked up Cayon from the RRD and transported him to the Buliluyan Port in Bataraza in southern Palawan.

Following this, the local government unit (LGU) of Bataraza arranged his journey from Buliluyan to his employer’s residence in Barangay Rio Tuba in the same town.