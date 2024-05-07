Tagbanua fisherfolks from Batangay Teneguiban, El Nido, recently underwent a financial literary and entrepreneurship training as part of a capacity building program targeting communities within the West Philippine Sea.

A nonprofit organization partnered with the Department of Trade and Industry (DTI) in Palawan and the Palawan Katutubo Mission (PKM) to hold the Business Entrepreneurship and Financial Literacy Training on April 24-35 for some 34 Tagbanua fishermen from Tagbuli Island who regularly fished in the West Philippine Sea.

Implementation (IMPL.) Project Philippines tapped DTI Palawan through their Negosyo Center in Taytay to reach out to the fisherfolks.

Emma Quillope, a spokesperson from the DTI Palawan, noted that the Taytay branch was tapped for the event due to its proximity to Tagbuli Island.

IMPL. Project’s mission was to aid vulnerable communities by data-driven research and sustainable practices. Tagbuli Island was one of the areas covered by IMPL. Project’s mission to strengthen and establish the West Philippine Seascape.