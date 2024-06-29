The depths of the West Philippine Sea (WPS) have been providing Filipino fishermen with marine resources that reach the tables of millions in the country.

It stretches from the coasts of Northern Luzon in Batanes to Mindoro, and southward to Palawan, encompassing the offshore environments of Bajo de Masinloc (Scarborough Shoal) and the Kalayaan Island Group (KIG), as stated in a primer by the University of the Philippines Marine Science Institute (UPMSI).

It comprises 40 percent of the country’s maritime domain, it added.

Usec. Analiza Rebuelta-Teh of the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) stated that the WPS covers 30 percent of the coral reefs in the country, with most being source reefs, sink reefs, and self-seeding reefs.

It spans 60,000 to 100,000 hectares, including offshore areas in the KIG, Calamianes Island Group, Bolinao, and El Nido.

“Sinasabi na ang pinakamalawak na mga reef areas kumpara sa pitong bansa na nakapalibot sa West Philippine Sea ay matatagpuan sa area na ‘yon— Napakayaman ng marine resources sa West Philippine Sea,” she said in a documentary produced by the Biodiversity Management Bureau.

In an April 2021 briefing, the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) reported that the WPS recorded a production of over 300,000 metric tons in 2020, contributing 7.36 percent to the total fisheries sector.

The reefs of KIG alone can produce 62,000 to 91,000 metric tons of fish annually, enough to feed around 1.6 to 2.3 million Filipinos each year, noted UPMSI.

Dispute over WPS

Despite the 2016 ruling issued by the Permanent Court of Arbitration awarding exclusive sovereign rights to the country over the West Philippine Sea, maritime disputes continue, particularly with China.

Even though China’s “nine-dash line” was ruled invalid, it has implemented its “10-dash line” claim, heightening tensions in the WPS, said Department of National Defense (DND) Secretary Gilberto Teodoro Jr.

The most recent escalation occurred during a resupply mission to BRP Sierra Madre at Ayungin Shoal on June 17. This led to injuries among personnel of the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) when their vessels were rammed by the China Coast Guard (CCG), forcing a suspension of operations.

Besides China, other countries such as Vietnam and Malaysia have also intruded into the WPS, according to Atty. Asis Perez, former director of the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) and convenor of Tugon Kabuhayan, as reported by Rappler.

A study in 2020 conducted at Scarborough Shoal revealed that fishing activities by local fishermen were disrupted due to the presence of foreign vessels and severe weather conditions.

Other threats to WPS

The richness of the WPS includes coastal, mangrove, and seagrass ecosystems, as well as open areas and oceans, according to Dr. Deo Onda, Palawan local and UPMSI Deputy Director.

These serve as habitats and breeding grounds for various fish species and organisms, contributing to the productivity of fisheries in the WPS.

However, as a marine-rich area, it faces various environmental challenges, such as the accumulation of plastic waste carried by currents to the shores of Pag-asa Island. UPMSI’s 2021 findings attributed this waste to neighboring countries such as Vietnam, Malaysia, Indonesia, and China.

Onda believes that the lack of understanding about the WPS may leave Palaweños and all Filipinos vulnerable.

In the same year, the institute formed partnerships with local institutions to address challenges and limitations in marine research in the WPS, focusing on building capacity, expertise, and facilities.

“Because we are using the sources in facing problems that we haven’t fully understood,” he added.

Marine scientific research, he said, is essential for understanding and preparing for threats such as ocean acidification, extreme heat events, increased ocean temperatures, sea level rise, and heavy rainfall.

The March expedition in Kalayaan town, led by UP Professor Dr. Jonathan Anticamara, revealed that WPS and other parts of Palawan now have fewer than 30 fish species, or less than 40 percent cover.

He described Cays 1, 2, 3, and 4, connected to Pag-asa Island, as “having little left.”

Anticamara mentioned that the remaining good coral covers around the island are now threatened by crown-of-thorns starfish, with no known management practices on the island.

“What I saw was that there’s not much left,” he said, noting that the cays have become empty.

The marine situation underscores the urgent need for the Philippines to establish a systematic scientific approach to monitor, manage, and restore degraded reefs and reef biodiversity in the WPS, he added.

Anticamara emphasized that the WPS cannot be separated from the rest of the Philippines, making it crucial to protect its marine resources.

Based on local and international studies, the Philippines has the strongest connection to the Spratlys compared to other countries surrounding it, said UPMSI Professor Dr. Cesar Villanoy.

“In terms of ecosystem and fisheries, the Philippines stands to benefit the most if the reefs in the West Philippine Sea are well cared for.”