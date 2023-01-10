A resident of Honda Bay, Brgy. Sta. Lourdes, who discovered a wounded reticulated python in his house yesterday, turned it over to the maritime police authorities.

The 2nd Special Operations Unit-Maritime Group (SOU-MG) then gave it to the Palawan Council for Sustainable Development Staff (PCSDS) on January 9 through Michael Angelo Hara.

Hara said the python, which measures about 185 meters and weighs 1.37 kilos, was handed to them by a resident who only identified himself as “Justin.”

The wildlife was brought to the Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) to be examined and rehabilitated.

According to PCSD Resolution No. 15-521, the reticulated python is a endangered species.

