The city government has urged the public, particularly the youth, to watch this week’s World Table Tennis (WTT) Youth Contender Series being held at the Edward S. Hagedorn Coliseum (formerly City Coliseum) and is free admission.

The 2024 iteration of the games has players competing under the age brackets of under 11, under 13, U5, U17, and U19.

City Sports Director Atty. Rocky Austria expressed his hope that the public admission to the competition would incite the city youth’s spirit for sportsmanship.

“We made sure na yung preparation natin ay maayos, na yung mga athletes natin sa airport pa lang happy na sila. Kasi itong sports na ito, ang table tennis, ay pang asyano ito. You do not need a bulky body. Nagpaabot tayo ng letters sa DepEd at Palawan State University since libre naman,” Austria said.

The WTT Youth Contender gathers 180 athletes from the Philippines, Japan, Korea, Hong Kong, Chinese Taipei, Singapore, Malaysia, Maldives, Iran, India, and the Netherlands. The series consists of 30 events worldwide, with the one in Puerto Princesa this year serving as an opportunity for the players to be globally ranked and rack up points.

Rachel Ramos and Jose Bentes, representative officials from the WTT Youth Contender series, noted that Puerto Princesa’s offer of an air-conditioned building and good accommodations clinched its bid with the Philippine Table Tennis Federation that chose the venue for the world series.

Austria also said that the logistics for this event was “a little smoother” compared to last year’s hosting. He added however that the Puerto Princesa City Sports Department will have to prepare for bigger numbers for other upcoming sporting events, including the Milo Marathon on May 12, the Palawan Pawnshop Marathon on June 23, a tentative date in July for the Philippine Beach Games, the Southern Tagalog Regional Association of State Universities and Colleges (STRASUC) games on October 22-27.

Puerto Princesa City will also host two international dragonboat competitions in October, a friendship game with BIMP-EAGA on December 1-5, and the Batang Pinoy National Championship on December 15-21- estimated to have at least 14 thousand participants for this year.