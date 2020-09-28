World Bamboo Day observed

Forester I Rachel Appie said in celebration to the 11th year of World Bamboo Day, that the planting was simultaneously conducted across the country.

The Community Environment and Natural Resources Office (CENRO) of Brooke’s Point in partnership with Rio Tuba Nickel Mining Corporation (RTNMC) are pushing to raise local awareness of the economic benefits of bamboo.

“Sa DENR kasi pino-promote siya as one of the commodities ng NGP (National Greening Program), ang problema naman pagdating sa community ay ayaw nila kasi sinusunog lang, walang economic benefits, walang market. Iyon ang isa sa naging objective ng DENR na i-promote si bamboo,” she said.

“Kung dito sa south ay negative siya kasi wala tayong market pero pagdating sa north, like sa Taytay ay meron processing area ng bamboo na sila ang gumagawa ng kung ano-anong products pati sa Coron din,” she added.

Appie observed that there is a higher need to increase the awareness of locals with the potential of bamboo when it comes to its economic benefit to the community.

She said that CENRO is also working out a project through looking for some 60 hectares of bamboo plantation. Their office has consulted the community and to also encourage them with the bamboo’s potential through continuous information and education campaign (IEC).

“CENRO Conrad Corpuz identified RTN as one of the partners to celebrate the event since may available sila na planting materials and area. We just added the IEC part para naman magkaroon ng additional knowledge ‘yong participants sa importance at economic opportunities ng bamboo,” she said.

“Hindi masyado (appreciated ang economic value) dito sa south, sa ngayon kasi pino-promote siya na magkaroon ng importance, economic importance sa buhay ng tao. According to CENRO, sinabihan na sila (RTN) na magkaroon na ng area for bamboo plantation for rehabilitation,” Appie added.

Meanwhile, RTN and CENRO celebrated the 11th World Bamboo Day on September 18 to promote sustainable resource and an effective climate change solution. Minimum public health standards were also observed such as wearing of face mask and physical distancing during the activity.

