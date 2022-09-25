- Advertisement by Google -

President Bongbong Marcos has approved the National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council’s (NDRRMC) recommendation to suspend work and classes at all levels in public schools on Monday in all areas affected by Super Typhoon Karding, including Puerto Princesa City and the province of Palawan.

In Puerto Princesa, the city government will abide by the NDRRMC’s recommendation because the president has already given his approval, according to city administrator Atty. Arnel Pedrosa.

“Ang recommendation sana ay ngayon or mamaya maya pa, kaya lang nauna na ang national government na nag-issue kaya susundin natin yon,” Pedrosa said.

In the province, the Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has activated the Emergency Operations Center (EOC) to be on alert against the possible impacts in Palawan of Karding.

- Advertisement -

“Two rescue units of PDRRMO is on standby alert while equipment of PEPO (Provincial Equipment Pool Office) were notified for possible response operations,” said PDRRMO chief Jeremias Alili.

Its response clusters are composed of the PSWDO, WESCOM-TOWWEST, PCG, PNP, at and other risk reduction line agencies.

Tropical Cyclone Bulletin No. 18 issued by PAGASA at 5 p.m. said that Karding’s eyewall is now affecting Polillo Islands. The center of its eye was estimated based on all available data, including those from Daet and Baler Doppler Weather Radar, over the coastal waters of Burdeos, Polillo Islands, Quezon.

Its maximum sustained winds is 195 kilometers per hour (kph) near the center, gustiness of up to 240 kph, and central pressure of 920 hPa. Karding is moving westward at 20 kph and strong to typhoon-force winds extend outwards up to 290 kilometers from the center.

The NDRRMC’s recommendation to suspend classes was approved by President BBM following a letter addressed to him by its chair and Department of National Defense (DND) officer-in-charge and Undersecretary Jose Faustino Jr.

Faustino recommended the suspension of work in government offices in regions determined from the NDRRMC’s Pre-Disaster Risk Assessment due to “the anticipated heavy to intense torrential rain fall to be brought about by Super Typhoon Karding and the hoisting of Wind Signal No. 5.”

“In this regard, the NDRRMC recommends the suspension of work in government offices in the National Capital Region, including provinces in Regions 1, 2, CAR, 3, Calabarzon, MIMAROPA and 5 on September 26 (Monday), excluding frontline agencies which are providing emergency services,” he said.

The NDRRMC also recommended for the suspension of classes in all public schools at all levels to prevent any untoward incidents and ensure the safety of the general public.

While suspension of work on private companies, offices, schools is left to the discretion of their respective heads.

Signal No. 5 is the highest tropical cyclone wind signal enforced by PAGASA posing an extreme threat to life and property on the affected areas.

About Post Author