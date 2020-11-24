Women entrepreneurs move to strengthen Puerto Princesa’ tourism industry

The city government, in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), conducted a blended learning session to strengthen the city’s tourism industry last November 14.

Women entrepreneurs in Puerto Princesa City participated in a blended learning session initiated by the U.S Government Women’s Global Development and Prosperity (W-GDP), a USAID’s Surge project to assist women entrepreneurs to strengthen the city’s tourism industry using various digital platforms.

The city government, in partnership with the United States Agency for International Development (USAID), conducted a blended learning session to strengthen the city’s tourism industry last November 14.

USAID, in a press statement on Monday, said that the digital marketing session aims to help Puerto Princesa women entrepreneurs promote local products and services of the Community-based Sustainable Tourism (CBST) sites in the city through various digital platforms as their marketing tools.

The training attended by some 54 participants and more than 80 percent of which work for CBST sites. The participants learned on key terms such as e-commerce and digital marketing to adapt to the new business environment brought about by the pandemic.

The Palawan Wildlife Rescue and Conservation Center (PWRCC) and Puerto Princesa City Underground River (PPUR) management also participated in the session. USAID-trained local resource person Ralph Richard Asuncion, gave a lecture on social media marketing and guided the participants, focusing on how to complete their social media calendars and automated chatbot responses through Facebook and Messenger.

USAID cited that the local tourism in the city dropped by 80 percent during the surge of COVID-19 from P5.45 billion worth of tourism-related revenue before the pandemic.