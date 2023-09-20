(WARNING: This story has potentially upsetting content. Readers should exercise caution.)

A local resident made his way to the Puerto Princesa Anti Crime Task Force (ACTF) office on Tuesday morning, September 19, to report an alleged robbing incident carried out by a woman he had met online and brought to a motel.

The 31-year-old complainant alleged that the 23-year-old woman he met online had robbed him of his money, cellphone, keys, motorcycle, and other valuable belongings.

According to the ACTF report posted on the We R1 at Your Service Facebook page, the two had agreed online on the night of September 18 to meet at a motel for a private encounter for a fee of P2,000.

The complainant said he picked up the woman at Fernandez Street near the Capitol, and they proceeded to the Bonifacio Lodge.

At the said lodge, he claimed that around three other individuals joined them for a drinking session. When he woke up the next morning, he realized that his valuable possessions were missing.

During the investigation, CCTV footage from the lodge revealed the presence of woman and three others, making off with the complainant’s motorcycle.

It appears that the motorcycle crashed, resulting in the injuries and wounds observed on the female suspect.

“Nakita sa CCTV ang suspek kasama ang tatlong kasama nito na gumamit ng motor ng complainant at nalaman pa na nagsimplang ang motor at may mga damage ito. Nais lang din ng complainant na mabalik lahat at mabayaran ang mga damage ng motor niya,” the post said.

The ACTF said police personnel from City Police Station 1 had already taken them into custody.